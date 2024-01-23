PCB Bancorp (PCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $41.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, analysts expect PCB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

PCB opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at PCB Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,427,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,390,961.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,205 shares of company stock valued at $257,979. 25.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 91,045 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 74,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 64,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.