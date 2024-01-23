OP Bancorp (OPBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, analysts expect OP Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OP Bancorp by 42.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in OP Bancorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in OP Bancorp by 99.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in OP Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 41,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

