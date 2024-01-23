MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after purchasing an additional 240,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 156,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in MSCI by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after acquiring an additional 194,606 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $566.22 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $573.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $538.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.54.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

