MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Position Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,964,000 after acquiring an additional 248,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Up 3.1 %

MongoDB stock opened at $413.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -156.60 and a beta of 1.23. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $442.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,191,159 shares in the company, valued at $395,738,754.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,191,159 shares in the company, valued at $395,738,754.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,277 shares of company stock worth $56,803,711. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.