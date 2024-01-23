Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.70 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 19.79%. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $46,264.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $46,264.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $84,777.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $192,045. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,095,000 after purchasing an additional 292,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 423.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 91,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 68,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

