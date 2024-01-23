Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Franklin Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

