Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 466 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.
V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.70.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
