Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 635.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 303,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 59,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

