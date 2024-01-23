FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 39,733 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,733 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $150.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.35.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

