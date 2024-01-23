Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.09%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

