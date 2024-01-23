EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 799 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $250.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.15. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

