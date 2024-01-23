EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 3,050 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $155.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.04. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $156.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

