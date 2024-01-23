EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $694,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day moving average is $152.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

