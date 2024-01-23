EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $357,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Target by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 147.7% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Target by 21.0% during the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 879,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 1.6 %

TGT stock opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average of $126.35. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

