EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys New Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 47,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 1.4 %

HP opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.54. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.