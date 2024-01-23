D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 813 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 508.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 47,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 19,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $150.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

