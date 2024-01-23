Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.23. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $268.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

