Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lowered by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.7% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 106.0% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

