California Public Employees Retirement System Has $704.82 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,179,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 923,119 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $704,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $187.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average of $155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

