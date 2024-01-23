California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 9,614 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $42,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $86.04.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,468 shares of company stock worth $14,730,045. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

