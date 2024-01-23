Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 1,047 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.23.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

