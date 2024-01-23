Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $540.91 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,102,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $540,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.35. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $150.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

