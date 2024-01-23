Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

BOH opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

