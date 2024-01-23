American Superconductor (AMSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMSC opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

