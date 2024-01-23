American Superconductor (AMSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Superconductor Price Performance
AMSC opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $17.37.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
