American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,874 shares of the airline’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 179,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

