ACNB (ACNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.
ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. ACNB had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. On average, analysts expect ACNB to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ACNB Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. ACNB has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $394.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACNB shares. Hovde Group cut shares of ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ACNB from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.
ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.
