Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $270.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Get Workday alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $289.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.55 and its 200 day moving average is $239.94. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $167.50 and a fifty-two week high of $290.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,208.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.52, for a total value of $1,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,867,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.