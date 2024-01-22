Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $112.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARES. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $116.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average is $106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $120.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 70.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 29,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,097,379,000 after acquiring an additional 771,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 797.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

