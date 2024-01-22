Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $270.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- GigaCloud Technology: Fast growth and an early opportunity
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.