Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.2% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $270.90 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $497.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.81.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

