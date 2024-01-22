VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Decreased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VICI opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.