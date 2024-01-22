Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

NYSE:BABA opened at $69.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

