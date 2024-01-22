Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 428,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,802,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $235.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $246.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.