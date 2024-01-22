Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 0.0 %

SYY stock opened at $75.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

