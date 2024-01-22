Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after buying an additional 18,822,033 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,085,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.54.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.35, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $71.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.