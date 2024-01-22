Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.90 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

