Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,388 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $68.89 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.