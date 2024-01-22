Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 432,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 50,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $234.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $259.67. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.64.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.70.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

