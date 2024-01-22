Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $193.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.68. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $202.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,535,487.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,065 shares of company stock worth $102,879,056. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.