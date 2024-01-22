Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.66.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

