Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,217 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $89.85 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

