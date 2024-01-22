Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $184.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $184.93. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,854. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

