The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.24. The company has a market cap of $347.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,041 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,648 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.