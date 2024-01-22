ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $900.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $646.39.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $749.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $753.16. The company has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $692.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.61.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

