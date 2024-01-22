Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 2,955 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

VIAV opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIAV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.