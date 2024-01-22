Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $93.47 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,765,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,772 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $93,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after buying an additional 163,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,279,000 after buying an additional 682,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,503,000 after acquiring an additional 418,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Bank of America cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

