Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Tractor Supply worth $71,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.74.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $231.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.47. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

