Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 1,248 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $270.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $497.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.81.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.70.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

