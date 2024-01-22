Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $4.52 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,824 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.6% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $147.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average of $150.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $347.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,041 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,648. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble



The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

