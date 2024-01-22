Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam boosted its stake in CarMax by 134.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 13.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 23.2% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $69.15 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

